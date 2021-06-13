America’s Largest Walmart Is Right Here In New York

The Wal-Mart Supercenter at Crossgates Commons in Albany is the most super of them all. From the street, you would never know it. But once you explore the spacious 2 story interior of the Wally World at Crossgates Commons you know it is a vast expanse of food, toys, beef jerky, electronics, pajama pants, yellow dot specials, and more. And all that space makes our Albany Wal-Mart the largest in the United States according to Albany.com: at nearly 260,00 square feet of shopping space, it dwarfs the average Wal-Mart store by about 90,000 square feet. Look at it this way: a good-sized house has 2,000 square feet. That means this store has the space of 130 good size homes! That's crazy!