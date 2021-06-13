Gasoline prices in Alabama remain steady for now

The price of gas in Arizona is unchanged this week as drivers begin to head out on summer vacation. Triple-A Arizona says the average price of gas in the state stayed at $3.11 a gallon for another week. Triple-A spokesman Aldo Vazquez says the increased demand, coupled with the highest crude oil prices in nearly three years, we are seeing higher prices and could stay that way for the next couple of months. Vazquez says “motorists on average are paying 37-percent more to fill up since the start of the year and prices for the rest of the months are likely to push more expensive.” He adds, “if crude stocks actually increases as forecasted, there is a possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.” In Flagstaff, the average price of gas rose a penny this week to $3.35 a gallon. Some stations are selling gas for $3.25 a gallon and lower. In Prescott, the average price of gas stayed at the state average of $3.11 a gallon. Some stations are selling gas for $3.05 a gallon and lower.