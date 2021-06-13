Cancel
Alabama State

Gasoline prices in Alabama remain steady for now

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices at the gas pumps remain steady in Alabama, for now. The AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report showed the average price for regular unleaded in the state today is $2.82 a gallon. That's just about the same it was last week. Compared to gas prices last year at this time,...

www.wvtm13.com
