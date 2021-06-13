Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, TX

Shed erupts into flames after gas can explosion in Troy neighborhood

By Trenton Hooker
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfPrF_0aTE2lAS00

Rising temperatures caused a gas tank to explode in a quiet Troy neighborhood this afternoon.

Assistant Chief Jimmy Jackson with the Troy Volunteer Fire Department said no one was injured at the home in the 300 block of Chrislyn St.

He said fire crews quickly responded on the scene and found a small storage shed engulfed with flames.

Smoke could be seen for nearly a mile on nearby Interstate 35.

Jackson said firefighters had the blaze contained in a matter of minutes.

Officials said they suspect warmer temperatures caused the five-gallon gas can to explode.

They caution safe storage of all fuel as summer temperatures return to Central Texas.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
952
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Troy, TX
Troy, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Tank#A Matter Of Minutes#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related