Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Uncharted PS3

boxden.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrowback thread, I’m playing this sh*t right now and I’m still surprised at how good it looks and the gameplay still feels real solid. I’m surprised at how well this game aged, I think I actually like it now more than I did back in the day. 1 day ago.

boxden.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps3#Uncharted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
Video GamesThe Verge

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is next-gen Uncharted by way of Pixar

There were times during Rift Apart, the latest entry in the Ratchet & Clank series, when I felt like treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Buildings collapsed around me as I made my way through perfectly tuned action set pieces, and I’d manage to jump out of the way of each explosion at just the right second. The only difference, of course, is Rift Apart is much cuter — think of it like a sci-fi, family-friendly take on Uncharted.
MoviesMovieWeb

Uncharted Movie: Release Date, Plot, Characters - Everything We Know So Far

Fans of PlayStation-based action franchise Uncharted have been dreaming of a movie adaptation for some time. Finally, after much speculation, Sony announced that a movie was in production in 2009, with Columbia Pictures taking the lead. After a slow start, the film is beginning to gather pace and excitement is growing amongst fans of the video game series. Here is everything we know about the movie so far:
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA 5 Heading Offline on PS3 by the End of This Year

Online services associated with the PlayStation 3 version of Grand Theft Auto V will be taken offline before the end of this year, rendering GTA Online effectively null on the old Sony console. The multiplayer mode will be inaccessible from 16th December 2021, and Shark Cards usable in the PS3 version will no longer be sold starting 16th September. The single player story mode in Grand Theft Auto V won't be impacted by Rockstar flipping the switch on the game's online capabilities.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

GTAO is sunsetting on the PS3 and Xbox 360 at the end of the year

Call it death-by-old-console: Rockstar announced today that it’s shutting down two versions of Grand Theft Auto Online on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 along with various other online tools for those platforms. Players on those two platforms will continue to be able to play the GTAV story mode, and of course, GTAO marches onward for PS4 and Xbox One and beyond. The company says it’s putting its attention on launching for the latest-gen consoles this fall instead.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

GTA Online shutting down for Xbox 360 and PS3

If you're playing GTA Online on PS3 or Xbox 360, your online crime spree is ending this December. Rockstar announced today, June 16, that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online will shut down on December 16, 2021. That includes website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club and the Shark Cash Cards for GTA Online, the latter of which will no longer be sold after September 15.
Video Gamesesports.net

Video Game Movies – Are heading into a new golden age?

This year’s E3 was a little underwhelming for some, but one specific brand of announcement represents a growing change in the video game industry. In the weeks around E3, not only did we get details of upcoming games, but a lot of news on upcoming video game movies and TV adaptations. Adapting popular game franchises to film isn’t anything new.
Video GamesComicBook

The Last of Us and Uncharted Developer Naughty Dog Working on a Standalone Multiplayer Game

It's been nearly a year since the release of The Last of Us Part II, and it seems that developer Naughty Dog has moved on to its next project. In a pair of job listings on Naughty Dog's website, the company says that it's looking for a gameplay scripter and level designer for "the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game." At this time, it's unclear whether or not this is an entirely new project, or if it has something to do with the Factions mode that has been missing in action since The Last of Us Part II released last year on PlayStation 4.
Video Gameslodivalleynews.com

GTA Online will be closing on PS3 and Xbox 360 in December

A rock star announced, Wednesday (16), that servers GTA Online It will be turned off Play station 3 and Xbox 360 on December 16, 2021. Stats tracking will also stop, as will the sale of Shark Cash cards, which will be suspended on September 15. In a statement, the company...
Video GamesNews Ledge

GTA Online For PS3/Xbox 360 Lasted Eight Years

The juggernaut that is GTA Online first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 eight years ago. On December 16, Rockstar will shut down servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game. The decision to shut down these versions of the game was inevitable. Honestly, I’m surprised they...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Trophy Lists Include Some Changes from the Original PS3 Lists

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is due to be released tomorrow, June 10. The collection includes three titles remastered for the PlayStation 4: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. Trophy lists for two of the three games have gone live on Exophase and they include some changes from the lists that arrived with the original PlayStation 3 games.
Video Gamestvnewscheck.com

Esports: Exponential Rev, Uncharted Territory

The other day, I had the chance to catch up with a friend from my days in cable television. He’d lived in Europe for several years and had been working in telephony. Recently returned home, he’s considering what to do in the next chapter of his life. You should have seen the look on his face when I suggested video games, and in particular esports. His response was, “I’ve played Candy Crush and I still like Wii, but is that really a growth business?” He was shocked when I replied that the 2020 global video game revenue was forecast at four times global box office revenue and about three times the music industry forecast.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rockstar shuts down GTA Online, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire servers on PS3 and Xbox 360

The next September 16, 2021, LA Noire servers and Max Payne 3 They will hang the closing poster on PS3 and Xbox 360. A few months later, the December 16, GTA Online will follow in their footsteps and put an end to the online life of GTA V on the old Sony and Microsoft consoles. Since then we will not be able to play multiplayer mode of any of these titles, and although this does not affect LA Noire too much, neither will our statistics be recorded or updated on the website of the Rockstar Games Social Club, a function in which it will be splashed. In any case, the story mode of the games will not be altered in any case and you can continue enjoying it indefinitely. The company also advises that, unfortunately, GTA Online save data cannot be transferred to the version of the game for later consoles (such as PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X).