Uncharted PS3

The next September 16, 2021, LA Noire servers and Max Payne 3 They will hang the closing poster on PS3 and Xbox 360. A few months later, the December 16, GTA Online will follow in their footsteps and put an end to the online life of GTA V on the old Sony and Microsoft consoles. Since then we will not be able to play multiplayer mode of any of these titles, and although this does not affect LA Noire too much, neither will our statistics be recorded or updated on the website of the Rockstar Games Social Club, a function in which it will be splashed. In any case, the story mode of the games will not be altered in any case and you can continue enjoying it indefinitely. The company also advises that, unfortunately, GTA Online save data cannot be transferred to the version of the game for later consoles (such as PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X).