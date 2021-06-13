Psychonauts 2 launches August 25th

During IGN's Summer of Gaming recently, it was announced that SkateBIRD shall be launching across various different platforms together on August 12. Skating in a miniature world, every small object can be something to help with a trick. You, after all, a tiny little bird. Grind, flip, and spin through stages while completing challenges to unlock fancy new gear, fresh fits, and secret mixtapes jammed with lo-fi beats for the birb boarders to chill and skate to.