Psychonauts 2 launches August 25th
After waiting for more than a decade Psychonauts 2 is finally releasing this August 25th. The news came during Microsoft's E3 2021 presentation along with a new gameplay trailer. Psychonauts 2 takes place after the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin with Raz returns to Psychonauts headquarters where he discovers the organization is hiding nefarious secrets. The organization has shifted to necromancy, going against the psychic research that it was founded on.www.noobfeed.com