Video Games

Psychonauts 2 launches August 25th

noobfeed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter waiting for more than a decade Psychonauts 2 is finally releasing this August 25th. The news came during Microsoft's E3 2021 presentation along with a new gameplay trailer. Psychonauts 2 takes place after the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin with Raz returns to Psychonauts headquarters where he discovers the organization is hiding nefarious secrets. The organization has shifted to necromancy, going against the psychic research that it was founded on.

www.noobfeed.com
Jack Black
#E3#Starbreeze Studios#Double Fine Productions
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Synthetik 2 Launches in Early Access on August 19th

Flow Fire Games has revealed the first “raw gameplay” of Synthetik 2, its follow-up to the acclaimed roguelike shooter Synthetik: Legion Rising. The sequel will be entering early access on August 19th and releasing in 2022. Despite the new perspective, the gameplay still follows many of the same tenets from reloading to movement affecting recoil.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Why the original Psychonauts on Xbox is still awesome in 2021

On April 19, 2005, Double Fine Productions released its first videogame — Psychonauts, a 3D platformer for the original Xbox. It was a cult classic loved by critics and fans alike for its quirky humor, imaginative level design, and memorable characters. Over the years, the fanbase grew and they hoped one day their favorite game would receive a sequel. Luckily for them, in 2015, Double Fine Productions announced a crowdfunding campaign for Psychonauts 2 with a target goal of three million dollars — which the fans thoroughly smashed.
Video GamesSiliconera

Psychonauts 2 Release Date Revealed With New Gameplay

Microsoft revealed the release date for Psychonauts 2 will be August 25, 2021. The news comes from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021 season. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game on day one. The title will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
Video Gamesxtremegaminerd.com

Greak: Memories of Azur to launch on new consoles and PC on 17th August

Thursday, 10th June 2021 – Team17 and Navegante Entertainment have today announced Greak: Memories of Azur will be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC on 17th August. The stunning hand-drawn single-player adventure sees players simultaneously take control of Greak, Adara, and Raydel, three tenacious siblings all offering up their unique abilities that will be instrumental in the fight against the deadly invasion on their homeland.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Coming Before the End of Summer Holidays

It seems that work on Psychonauts 2 is slowly coming to an end. Double Fine Productions revealed not only a new trailer for its work but also its release date. The game will debut before the end of the summer holidays. Psychonauts 2, the latest work of Double Fine Productions,...
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Twelve Minutes Launches On August 19th, Coming To Xbox Game Pass

During the Xbox Bethesda showcase earlier today, Annapurna Interactive announced that Twelve Minutes will launch on August 19th for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One and will also be debuting on Xbox Game Pass day one. The brief but thrilling trailer is embedded above while a description of the game is included below.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Be ready to flap your wings and grind that pole as SkateBIRD launches August 12

During IGN's Summer of Gaming recently, it was announced that SkateBIRD shall be launching across various different platforms together on August 12. Skating in a miniature world, every small object can be something to help with a trick. You, after all, a tiny little bird. Grind, flip, and spin through stages while completing challenges to unlock fancy new gear, fresh fits, and secret mixtapes jammed with lo-fi beats for the birb boarders to chill and skate to.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Psychonauts 2 Release Date Announced For Later This Year

Psychonauts 2 is coming soon, and it looks like it was worth the wait. The Microsoft/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase revealed the Psychonauts 2 release date. The long-awaited sequel releases on August 25, 2021, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Raz is back and joins an elite team of...
Video GamesGematsu

Naraka: Bladepoint launches August 12

60-player action battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, publisher NetEase Games and developer 24 Entertainment announced. It will be available in the following three editions:. Standard ($19.99) Base game. Deluxe ($34.99) Base game. Exclusive spear skin. Tidal...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Hand-Painted Puzzler Hoa Launches August 24

Hoa will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on August 24 for $14.99,. Publisher PM Studios and developer Skrollcat Studio have announced Hoa launches August 24. The hand-painted puzzle game Hoa launches August 24 across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One,...
Comicsrpgsite.net

Marvel's Avengers War for Wakanda expansion launches in August

During today's Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase, the publisher revealed that the War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel's Avengers will release in August. A new cinematic trailer for the War for Wakanda event can be found below, alongside a description from Square Enix. An upcoming Cosmic Cube event, as shown in the roadmap, will also begin later in June.
Video Gameshorrornews.net

Haunting Thriller In Sound Mind Launches August 3rd

Walnut Creek, Calif. (April 20, 2021) – Modus Games today announced that In Sound Mind, the upcoming reality-bending psychological thriller, will be creeping onto the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC on August 3. Today’s news was accompanied by a trailer that showcases just what players can...
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Psychonauts 2 Receives New Trailer at E3

Today during Xbox’s E3 presentation, Xbox revealed a new trailer for Psychonauts 2, along with a release date for the title. You can watch the reveal trailer for it below. Psychonauts 2 will be releasing on August 25th, and will be available to Game Pass users on its release date at no additional charge.
Video GamesRPGamer

Hades Launching on PlayStation, Xbox Consoles in August

Supergiant Games announced that action roguelite RPG Hades will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on August 13, 2021. The game will be available digitally, including on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, with physical copies to be published by Private Division. The physical copies will include a download code for the game’s soundtrack and a 32-page full-color character compendium booklet.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Pokémon TCG “Evolving Skies” Expansion Launches August 2021

The Pokémon Company has announced the next expansion set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Evolving Skies, which is set to focus on Eevee and their various evolution options, such as Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon. This release will also mark the return of Dragon-type Pokémon, marking their first inclusion in the Sword & Shield line of card packs.
Video GamesGamespot

Psychonauts 2 Preorders Are Available Now

After a more than 15-year wait, Raz and his talented pals will return to action in Psychonauts 2 on August 25, Microsoft announced during its E3 2021 showcase. Psychonauts 2 had suffered multiple delays since its reveal in 2015, but now we're only about two months away from its release. If you know you want to jump into the zany platforming world crafted by Double Fine, you can preorder Psychonauts 2 now for Xbox One/Xbox Series X and PC (PS4/PS5 preorders should go live soon).
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Dean Hall’s Icarus Won’t Be Free-To-Play, Launches August 11

Survival game Icarus, made by DayZ creator Dean Hall’s RocketWerkz, now has a launch date. It’s August 11, and you can pre-order both Standard and Special Editions on Steam for $26.99 and $89.99 respectively, discounts of 10% from their post-launch prices. Wait, pre-order? Isn’t Icarus free-to-play?. That was the initial...