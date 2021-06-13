Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay firefighters rescue hive of bees using fire hose

By Alice Reid
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBEKE_0aTE2MIP00

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department created a buzz on Facebook after sharing a post about a bee rescue this weekend.

According to the fire department, crews had to use a fire hose to keep hives of bees cool when their transport ran into a delay.

The fire department said Sunday that Bee Friends Farm was transporting bees from Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan this weekend when the transport truck blew a tire. Firefighters said Engine 5 was called to help cool down the bees and wet down the hives until they could get back on the road.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department said there was an estimated 7 million bees being transported.

"It’s not everyday we have to rescue bees!" the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The post has been shared hundreds of times as of late Sunday afternoon.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

885
Followers
928
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Green Bay, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Bees#The Hives#Bee Friends Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Ashwaubenon, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Mobi-Mat handicap pathway added to Ashwaubomay Lake

The Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department unveiled a new handicap-accessible beach mat Thursday morning at Ashwaubomay Lake . The Ashwaubenon Lions Club donated the money for the purchase of a Mobi-Mat, which is made from recycled plastic. It will allow wheelchair access directly to the water as well as access to spots on the beach to spend time with family.
Winnebago County, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Sturgeon biologist convicted of obstructing a DNR warden

Wisconsin's former top sturgeon biologist has been convicted of obstructing a DNR warden in connection to an investigation into the caviar trade on Lake Winnebago. Ryan Koenigs appeared in Winnebago County court Friday morning and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a DNR warden. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus costs.