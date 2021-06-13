Green Bay firefighters rescue hive of bees using fire hose

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department created a buzz on Facebook after sharing a post about a bee rescue this weekend.

According to the fire department, crews had to use a fire hose to keep hives of bees cool when their transport ran into a delay.

The fire department said Sunday that Bee Friends Farm was transporting bees from Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan this weekend when the transport truck blew a tire. Firefighters said Engine 5 was called to help cool down the bees and wet down the hives until they could get back on the road.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department said there was an estimated 7 million bees being transported.

"It’s not everyday we have to rescue bees!" the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The post has been shared hundreds of times as of late Sunday afternoon.