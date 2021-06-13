Battlefield 2042 Official Gameplay Trailer Reveals Grappling Hook

A couple of weeks ago, we got our first look at Battlefield 2042. Then at E3, the excitement was ramped up even further with the gameplay reveal. Though there are familiar elements that fans will expect, like massive ground battles, vehicle combat, and mixtures of the two, there are also going to be brand new experiences for players. I mean, there will have to be if this multiplayer-only game is going to succeed. Regardless, the hype is real, and fans are jumping back into Battlefield 4 in preparation of the new game.