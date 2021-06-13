Battlefield 2042 Official Gameplay Trailer Reveals Grappling Hook
Battlefield 2042 is the next major installment in the legendary franchise and today DICE and EA revealed the first gameplay trailer for the title. And it looks amazing. The trailer features everything from vehicle combat, the grappling hook, and levolution. The city map showing being actively covered in sand due to a massive sand tornado that travels throughout the map, destroying vehicles, sucking in players, and making it difficult to see. That's not all as we get a glimpse at a snow level and space shuttle launch station.www.noobfeed.com