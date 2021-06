While we can't (Paladin) Danse if we want to because we left that friend behind, we can at least enjoy the fact that the Brotherhood of Steel has made the world of Fallout 76 much more interesting and it looks like that story is heading towards an epic conclusion. Bethesda shared an extensive new look at Steel Reign, which allows players to decide the fate of the Brotherhood, during the Xbox E3 2021 showcase and as far as narrative conclusions go, this looks pretty interesting.