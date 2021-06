Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Starfield gets its time in the sun with a beautiful new trailer, as well as a release date. The upcoming RPG from Bethesda Game Studios will land exclusively on Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC via Game Pass. Xbox fans were treated to an action-packed look at Halo Infinite and its free-to-play multiplayer. The first half of the campaign as well as the multiplayer mode are set to launch this holiday season. 343 Industries' upcoming title will also feature cross-play and cross-progression. And lastly, Stella has the latest on the protagonists of Scarlet Nexus! We've even got a chance for you to win a pair of Scarlet Nexus-themed Vans, all courtesy of Bandai Namco!