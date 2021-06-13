Cancel
Gucci Mane - Like 34 & 8 (feat. Pooh Shiesty) [Official Music Video]

 9 days ago

Gucci Mane - Like 34 & 8 (feat. Pooh Shiesty) [Official Music Video]. Mike Will don’t get the respect he deserve as a producer. It’s sad that people aren’t up on trap rap, only know him for Miley Cyrus. Facts.the chief keef sh*t hard too. 1 day ago. 222 K.

Celebritiesthesource.com

Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty are “Like 34 & 8” on New Single

Gucci Mane is here to let you know that he and Pooh Shiesty are like Shaq and Kobe. The new release “Like 34 & 8,” pairs Big Guwop with his new protege for a new banger. The new album can be heard on Gucci Mane’s new album, Ice Daddy, which is set for release on June 18. The cover features Gucci’s son with Keyshia Ka’oir, Ice Davis, who does his best Asahd Khaled and serves as the album’s executive producer.
Celebritiesfmhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Drops New Music Video with Pooh Sheisty

Gucci Mane and Pooh Sheisty linked up to give us the “Like 34 & 8” music video. On Thursday, Gucci Mane surprised his fans with a fresh music video for his new track “Like 34 & 8.” The song was released in anticipation of Guwop’s new album Ice Daddy, which is set to release on June 18. Additionally, the video features Pooh Sheisty. Sheisty recently appeared in court after he was arrested for firing a gun in a nightclub. In the video, we see Gucci with Pooh Sheisty spitting bars and flexing their styles. The rappers have a close relationship, and they make sure their listeners know in this song.
Celebritieshiphopsince1987.com

‘Ice Daddy’ album features Gucci Mane’s son

Gucci Mane is without a doubt the best Atlanta rapper who has ever lived. Zone 6 rapper has paved the way for many rappers based only off its influence in trap music, which is why Atlanta has some of the most prominent hip hop names. Aside from releasing over 75 mixtapes and EPs since 2005, Gucci is one of the most prolific artists in rap. Only Jet Life CEO Curren$y can even be compared to Wop. 1017’s front man releases his new album today, Ice Daddy.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Shares "Ice Daddy" Ft. Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Uzi Vert, E-40

With his son donning the cover of the album, Gucci Mane is back with another project. The Rap icon has been teasing this record since the end of April when he surfaced on social media with the cover art to Ice Daddy. The announcement came four months after Gucci and wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their son Ice Davis into the world, and the proud father wanted to honor his youngest child, who also acts as executive producer.
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

6ix9ine Trolls Gucci Mane Over Pooh Shiesty’s Shooting Case

6ix9ine is trolling on social media once again. On Thursday (June 17), the "Gummo" rapper jumped on Instagram to address Gucci Mane regarding his 1017 Records artist Pooh Shiesty's shooting case. "@laflar107 your man got robbed in the club while performing and got mad and took out his gun for...
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Clowns Jailed Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane

Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t mind his own business and when Dj Akademiks posted an update on Pooh Shiesty’s jail status, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but to troll. “@laflar107 your man got robbed in the club while performing and got mad and took out his gun for the cameras [sideways crying laughing emoji],” 6ix9ine wrote. “Now his mom lost both her sons one dead the other in jail after getting robbed. Smh she in my prayers.”
Musiccountryfancast.com

Carrie Underwood Last Name [Music Video and Lyrics]

Carrie Underwood's "Last Name" music video tells the story of what happened prior to the notorious "Before He Cheats" video... The Carrie Underwood Last Name song was released in 2008. Country music star Carrie Underwood‘s “Last Name” was co-written by the Oklahoma native, Hillary Lindsey, and Luke Laird. The song was the third single from Underwood’s second studio album, Carnival Ride. The tune about one wild night out, scored the songstress her third consecutive Grammy Award for ‘Best Female Country Vocal Performance.’ Watch the music video and check out the lyrics below.
MusicMuscatine Journal

Lorde - Solar Power (Official Music Video)

It doesn't matter what the calendar says; Lorde says it's summer, so it's summer. The New Zealand mood-pop sensation returned last week with this light, airy, upbeat celebration of the sun, which nods to A Tribe Called Quest ("can I kick it? Yeah, I can!" Lorde says, sounding, gulp, happy) and is genetically engineered by producer Jack Antonoff to get the summer party rolling. You have no choice but to submit.
Musicava360.com

Marshmello x Nitti Gritti - Bad Bitches (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) [Official Lyric Video]

Marshmello x Nitti Gritti - Bad Bitches (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Stream/Download: https://marshmello.ffm.to/badbitches. Official Marshmello Merch ▶ https://mellogang.com/collections/new-arrivals/. SUBSCRIBE HERE ▶ http://youtube.com/marshmellomusic?sub_confirmation=1. Marshmello x Eptic - Hitta (Ft. Juicy J) [Music Video] ▶ https://youtu.be/uo4cRG1Qtw0. Marshmello x Carnage - Back In Time [Music Video] ▶ https://youtu.be/6_IcG_xV9_U. ---MORE Marshmello Music. Listen to...
Musicdeephouseamsterdam.com

Premiere: Alvaro Cabana Feat. Snem K – A Little Voice (Club Tularosa Remix) [Roam Recordings]

Madrid based artist and Rotten City Records label boss Alvaro Cabana joins Roam Recordings with the Amor Salvaje EP featuring Snem K. The EP offers two gritty stompers driven with leftfield electronics for which the artist has come to be known. The EP is backed by two stunning remixes. The first is Paulor who takes on the title track and delivers a hypnotic version that brings the decadence with a heavy purposeful guitar. LA Duo Club Tularosa rounds this out with an epic and wild psychedelic ride, which is the track we are premiering here today.
Musicdigitaltourbus.com

Between the Buried and Me – BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 78 [VIDEO]

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the progressive metal band, Between the Buried and Me, while on “The Cool Tour” with As I Lay Dying, Underoath, Blessthefall, The Acacia Strain, Architects, Cancer Bats, and War of Ages, back in 2010. You can watch the video, after the break.
Theater & Danceearmilk.com

PhlexDenary adds some "Flavour" to the music scene [Video]

PhlexDenary drops a new visual "Flavour," an enthralling single that incorporates captivating drum patterns and a smooth vocal. PhlexDenary is an international Afro pop musician who has released numerous singles, such as "Tolani" and "Medicina," both bright, danceable tracks. The various upbeat Afrobeats that he incorporates into his music are magnetic to say the least, this new single "Flavour" being a favorite. He has an extremely smooth voice that is relaxing as his tone feels like he's singing an energetic lullaby. Having a diverse pool of instruments, the drums and the saxophone particularly create a classy beat that compliment each other perfectly. Lyrically, Phlex poetically pieces words together in a rhyming way that's clever because the words intertwine effortlessly with the beat. As Phlex tells a love story through intense lyrics, we also see PhlexDenary dance along with his love through all of the seasons in the visual, making us want to do the same. This is undeniably the perfect summer hit to dance with the love of your life.
Musicthewordisbond.com

Ivy Sole shares visuals for “Dangerous” feat Kingsley Ibeneche [video]

Multi-faceted artist Ivy Sole share gripping visuals for their lead single “Dangerous” which sees them working with vocalist Kingsley Ibeneche and producer Lee Clarke. The production has a sublime and somewhat moody aesthetic that blends with Ivy Sole’s impassioned flows and laidback melodic runs. Vocalist Ibeneche also comes through and adds his own unique touch on the track with a solid performance. The track dwells on a very delicate topic of self-doubt, depression, and the need to find a balance.
Celebritiesthewordisbond.com

Charlie Sloth presents “Hood Heat Cypher 1” feat various artists [video]

UK rap connoisseur Charlie Sloth has launched a new bi-monthly feature on Apple Music 1’s Rap Show and now he is giving the platform for rising hip-hop acts to showcase their skills on his “Hood Heat Cypher 1.” On this maiden edition, he taps the lyrical talents of Crystal Millz (Manchester), Lavida Loca (London), Comfy (Manchester), Lzee (London) and Ransom Fa (Scotland). The track starts off with Millz, Lzee, Lavida Loca, Comfy and Ransom FA in that order. Each emcee sure brings something refreshing to the table that ranges from laidback to fiery styles and vivid lyrics all delivered over various hard-hitting beats.
Musickinerktube.com

Ice Meez – Cruisen -Official Music Video (Fairfield Upcoming Artist)

Ice Meez is an artist who is revolutionizing the rap game. The acknowledgment from those who have experienced his music, acting, and activism, have been blessed with his lyrical messages and conviction. He is showing us all how to stay humble, stay focus, and actively make content that makes an impact. Notice almost every bar in his verses is strong and backed up with meaning, metaphor, emotion, and/or conviction as he really lives by his words. Meez is known for his Black Lives Matter movement and song track called BLM Presented by his channel “Brother From Another Mother“.