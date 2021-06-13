Cancel
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Announcement Trailer

 7 days ago

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Announcement Trailer. I really can't wait to play this. I wish we were getting Suikoden 6 but this will have to do. Stupid to put this on Game Pass when the Suikoden franchise died due to sales and this better not ruin us getting Eiyuden 2.

Video GamesIGN

Rubber Bandits - Announcement Trailer

Check out this fun trailer for this upcoming physics-based multiplayer party brawler, Rubber Bandits. A playable sneak preview, Rubber Bandits: Summer Prologue, featuring a variety of summer-themed levels, weapons, and characters, is available now on Steam. Rubber Bandits launches in 2021.
Video GamesIGN

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle - Steam Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Get another look at No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle in this trailer, and join Travis Touchdown in this sequel when the game arrives on PC via Steam on June 9, 2021. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of becoming the #1 assassin in the UAA. He takes it a little too easy, however, and finds himself falling all the way down the ranks to #51. Travis is on a mission to reclaim his #1 position and fend off new challengers. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle arrives on PC with support for HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, and additional features including Steam Cloud support.
Video GamesPosted by
newschain

No More Heroes - Official Trailer

In No More Heroes, Travis Touchdown starts off as the #11 ranked assassin in the United Assassins Association (UAA). With his trusty beam katana, he must face off against the world's top 10 assassins.
Video GamesIGN

Dolmen - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for a look at the world, terrifying creatures, and more from the upcoming new action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror elements. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called "Dolmen". These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionizing space exploration, and changing the known world forever. Dolmen arrives in 2022 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

No More Heroes 3 introduction trailer

Marvelous and Suda51 have released a brand new introduction trailer for the upcoming epic game in the No More Heroes series, No More Heroes 3. We haven’t too long to wait until the Switch exclusive is released as it is finally coming 27th August in the west and Japan. The over the top action game will see Travis fight his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings. Check out the five minute introduction trailer below.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'8874' Announced - Screens & Trailer

Wiktor - Young, insecure, and the reserved boy wakes up in the foggy, seemingly abandoned place, where things are not always what they seem... Guide him during his puzzle-platformer, side-scrolling adventure, discover forgotten Slavic legends, and find things that nazis left buried after World War II. Through platforming elements, challenging...
TechnologyIGN

Loopmancer - Official Announcement Trailer

Loopmancer is a 3D platformer, roguelite, action game with a Cyberpunk theme, developed by Ebrain Studio. Set in 2064 in a fictional futuristic city inspired by Hong Kong, bionic prosthetics have become commonplace. Taking on the role of private detective Xiang Zi Xu, who has been reborn after an accidental death, you'll need to fight against enemies in fast-paced combat using a large selection of guns, melee weapons, and tech. Loopmancer will be released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesIGN

Golf Club Wasteland Announcement Trailer

Developed by Untold Tales and Demagog Studio, Golf Club Wasteland is a side-scrolling platformer/golf puzzle hybrid in which you hit your golf ball through courses that involve moving components, hazards, and obstacles. Each course/level tells a story of the Earth that was, with satirical elements that poke fun of our modern day lives. This is all sound tracked by 'Radio Nostalgia From Mars', a radio station of the future that caters to the tastes of people fondly remembering the 2020s. Golf Club Wasteland has three distinct modes; Story Mode is designed for the more casual player looking for a scenic round of golf and to absorb the story of this dead Earth. Challenge Mode, meanwhile, sets a par for each course and challenges players to come in under par using their skill and puzzle solving intellect. The hardest difficulty, Iron Mode, provides almost no room for error for the most seasoned post-apocalypse golfers. Releasing on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this August, every copy of Golf Club Wasteland comes with the digital soundtrack and a graphic novel art book that expands the backstory of the lone golfer, Charley. A demo will be made available from mid-June on Steam.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Salt and Sacrifice – Announcement Trailer

Salt and Sacrifice, a follow up to Salt and Sanctuary was recently announced by developer and publisher, Ska Studios. The trailer shows a new region, and introduces a new character called the Marked Inquisitor. A Marked Inquisitor is condemned criminal who is spared judgment in exchange for a lifetime of hunting Mages. The hardcore action RPG platformer seems every bit as intimidating as its predecessor and much, much more.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Drops First Full Trailer

It looks like the time has come to celebrate My Hero Academia. The series is living its best life right now with season five, and the manga is on a high. Now, it will not be long before My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission debuts in theaters and its first full trailer has gone live.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Streams Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma Character Trailers with English Subtitles

Game launches in Japanese, English this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Steam. Sega Asia began streaming English-subtitled character trailers for Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma for its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan) video game on Monday. Inosuke Hashibira Character...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Epistory – Typing Chronicles announced for Nintendo Switch, out on July 2nd

QubicGames have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Epistory – Typing Chronicles, an atmospheric action adventure game originally developed by Fishing Cactus. It tells the story of a writer lacking inspiration who asks her muse to help write her latest book. It will be released on July 2nd in Europe and North America.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Two Point Campus – Trailer Announced

Two Point Hospital developer, Two Point Studios, has recently confirmed what many of us have already known – Two Point Campus. The official trailer starts with the opening with a typical campus setting. The trailer quickly goes off the rails and introduces knights, magic, sci-fi, and whatever goofy sport the students are doing here. The trailer ends with a showcase of the new building mechanics and the new facilities on offer.
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Witchery Academy announce trailer

Witchery Academy is a cosy life simulator where you live the adventures of a wizard apprentice with your fluffy spirit companion. Train your magical skills and learn how to brew potions, grow vegetables and catch spells to challenge the curse that lurks the world. Take a look at our brand...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

No More Heroes 3 gets a new trailer narrated by Japanese Travis Touchdown

Marvelous has released a new trailer for No More Heroes 3 narrated by Travis Touchdown’s Japanese voice actor, Kazuya Nakai. If his voice sounds familiar, Kazuya Nakai is best known as the Japanese voice of Roronoa Zoro from One Piece. He also voices Toshiro Hijikata in Gintama and Date Masamune from the Sengoku Basara series.
Video GamesIGN

Dodgeball Academia - Announcement Trailer

Check out the reveal trailer for the upcoming sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Players join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of the academia when Dodgeball Academia arrives in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.