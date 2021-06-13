Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Announcement Trailer

Developed by Untold Tales and Demagog Studio, Golf Club Wasteland is a side-scrolling platformer/golf puzzle hybrid in which you hit your golf ball through courses that involve moving components, hazards, and obstacles. Each course/level tells a story of the Earth that was, with satirical elements that poke fun of our modern day lives. This is all sound tracked by 'Radio Nostalgia From Mars', a radio station of the future that caters to the tastes of people fondly remembering the 2020s. Golf Club Wasteland has three distinct modes; Story Mode is designed for the more casual player looking for a scenic round of golf and to absorb the story of this dead Earth. Challenge Mode, meanwhile, sets a par for each course and challenges players to come in under par using their skill and puzzle solving intellect. The hardest difficulty, Iron Mode, provides almost no room for error for the most seasoned post-apocalypse golfers. Releasing on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this August, every copy of Golf Club Wasteland comes with the digital soundtrack and a graphic novel art book that expands the backstory of the lone golfer, Charley. A demo will be made available from mid-June on Steam.