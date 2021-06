Carl Jung points out in his Red Book that while people blame their animal nature for their personal failings, vices, and viciousness, the observation of animals disproves much of this blame. He notes that animals do everything that they can to get along with other animals, and he posits that in humans the peaceful and law-abiding portions of the self come from the animal rather than the human. While Jung makes this point a little heavy-handedly, he does have a real point as regards animals. For instance, no pride of lions could ever devise World War I; no shark would ever fire an artillery shell into a sleeping city; no bear would hang his fellow for a victimless crime.