Music

Conway The Machine-I'm Stressed (Unreleased Track)

boxden.com
 8 days ago

Conway The Machine-I'm Stressed (Unreleased Track) I know this is gonna sound backwards but as a fan I wish Griselda didn't put out music as frequently as they do. I get it. I kinda agree also, on one end I love the fact they drop so much cuz its gives you more material to listen to. But I remember someone on here saying if they dropped less frequently, every album would feel like an event. With them putting out so much work it doesn't give the fans anytime to crave their music.

boxden.com
Person
Conway The Machine
#K 361#Wsg
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
MusicComplex

Premiere: Conway the Machine, J.I.D, and Ludacris Connect for “Scatter Brain” Video

Conway the Machine has dropped off the video for his J.I.D and Ludacris-featuring song “Scatter Brain.”. In the visual, we see Conway in charge of some sort of operation that seems to be lucrative, since he’s surrounded by stacks of money. “It’s dope working with J.I.D, and Luda, and the director brought the vision to life beautifully,” Conway told Complex. “I’m excited for the fans to see this visual masterpiece for one of my favorite songs from La Maquina.”
Musicamericana-uk.com

Track Premiere: Chris J Norwood “I Need You (To Quit Breaking My Heart)”

Taken from the upcoming album ‘I Am Not Cool‘ (out on State Fair Records on August 20th), this upbeat duet with Carrie Norwood finds the pair exchanging “Dear John” letters. It’s a sassy take on the form, with great lyrical hooks – who could resist listening on after hearing “I hope this letter finds you well but I need some time to myself…PS: here are my regrets” ? Having reeled you in the Dallas based singer-songwriter makes the stay more than worth the while.
TV & Videostheawesomer.com

1980s Laugh Track Machine

We never thought that sitcoms needed laugh tracks, but apparently, some TV executives think audiences need to be told when to laugh. In this video from the 1980s, we get a look at a unique piece of equipment that used 10 tape players to add various kinds of laughter, with audio engineer Carroll Pratt at the controls.
Musicgranthshala.com

Garbage share frenzied animated video for new single ‘The Creeps’

The band’s new album ‘No God’s No Masters’ came out last week. Garbage has shared a new animated video for their latest single ‘The Creeps’ – you can watch it below. Read more: Trash: “If you’re as successful as the ’90s, it’s a burden”. The band’s new track is the...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Nick Rhodes and Wendy Bevan Collaborate on ’Astronomia‘— “I’ve Come to The Conclusion That We Are Actually Slightly Mad”

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Nick Rhodes (founding member and keyboardist of Duran Duran) and vocalist/violinist Wendy Bevan collaborated on what may be the most ambitious musical project of their respective careers: they created 52 exquisitely atmospheric and futuristic tracks, which will be released on four separate albums this year. The Fall of Saturn: Astronomia: Volume One came out on March 20 (Spring Equinox) and The Rise of Lyra: Astronomia: Volume Two was released on June 20 (Summer Solstice). The remaining albums will come out at the Autumn Equinox and Winter Solstice.
Musicsleazeroxx.com

Social Disorder release video for new single “Dreaming”

Social Disorder release video for new single “Dreaming”. Social Disorder featuring Killer Bee member Anders LA Rönnblom on lead vocals have released a video for their new single “Dreaming” from their debut album Love 2 Be Hated, which is now available via AFM Records. 01. Windy Road. 02. Dreaming. 03....
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Our Extended Play EP

Like a Marvel origins film, beabadoobee’s 2020 debut Fake It Flowers moved its protagonist from Point A to Point B—in the London-based songwriter’s case, from TikTok phenom to album-rock revivalist—with a few genuinely thrilling moments along the way. And where many would-be star vehicles cede authorship in pursuit of big singles, Fake It Flowers was a cohesive statement, even if it established beabadoobee as a revival act. The crunchy rhythm guitar on “Charlie Brown,” the rubbery drumming on “Care,” and the dizzying open tunings of “Dye It Red” called back to a specific post-grunge window spanning 1993 through 1996; working with producer Pete Robertson, bea was Juliana Hatfield in a pair of Fila Disruptors, Glen Phillips espied through a filmy VSCO filter. It’s not a dig to say it was style over substance, because on Fake It Flowers, the style was the substance.
Musicmxdwn.com

Kat Von D Shares Delicate, Sensitive Synth Song “I Am Nothing”

Well known tattoo artist Kat Von D has turned her hand to music and has released a new song off of her upcoming album, Love Made Me Do It. The album will be released on August 27, 2021. The album will also feature collaborations with Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek, Peter Murphy, Danny Lohner, Ladyhawke, and Charo. Her new single is called “I Am Nothing.”
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Dulcie, the ethereal all-girl, indie pop band

Perth all girl indie-pop band, Dulcie have officially dropped their debut EP, Sake Of Sound, released via their very own label imprint, Lapis Lazuli. They group dropped two singles before Sake Of Sound was unleashed into the world, including ‘Ethereal’, which is as every bit magical – and of course, ethereal as its title suggests.
Music1015khits.com

This Michael Jackson Song Is HUGE On YouTube

Michael Jackson is now officially in the Billion Views Club. “Billie Jean” just hit the billion mark on YouTube and joins two other 80s songs that have already hit the milestone – Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and a-ha’s “Take on Me.”. The song – from 1983’s “Thriller”...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘In My Room’ With Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace and her Devouring Mothers bandmates Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson perform together for the first time in over a year on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room series. The band filmed the performance at Grace’s home in Chicago, and opened with a rendition...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Video Gets WWE In Big Trouble

WWE star Sasha Banks seems to have created some problems for the company. Usually WWE flags content and sends copyright strikes on social media accounts. This time around the tables have turned. Brock Lesnar WWE Hell in a Cell Rumor Leaks. Sasha Banks creates problems for WWE. WWE had sent...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hailey Bieber stuns in a purple mini skirt in sweet selfie with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her story, and we love it. The model and Justin Bieber’s wife kicked off the week with a selfie she shared in her Instastory that showed her and Justin Bieber hanging out together and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual fashionista vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were asked if they've slept together since their split

Even though it's been six years since their split people are still really into the idea of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reconciling (at least until we all got a bit obsessed with Kourt and Travis, that is). But still, rarely a month goes by without fan and sister speculation over the former on-off couple. So, it makes total sense that while all the secrets were coming out during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, someone asked whether Kourtney and Scott had ever ended up sleeping together since their split. And Scott's answer was quite something...
Musicexystence.net

Simon Moullier – Countdown (2021)

Not a second’s wasted on Countdown in ten concise covers by vibraphonist Simon Moullier, bassist Luca Alemanno, and drummer Jongkuk Kim. The release is Moullier’s follow-up to his well-received 2020 debut Spirit Song, on which the trio’s augmented by tenor saxophonists Morgan Guerin and Dayna Stephens and pianists Isaac Wilson and Simon Chivallon. The new recording’s impact is in no way diminished by the paring down of personnel, however, when the three elevate the album with performances of high energy and conviction. At forty-two minutes, it goes fast, and only one of the ten tracks pushes past five minutes. On a set free of dull moments and self-indulgence, the acoustic trio digs into each piece quickly, states its case lucidly, and then moves on.
Musicthe360mag.com

The Killers × Bruce Springsteen – Dustland

The Killers Team Up With Bruce Springsteen For A Dustland Fairytale Duet, Dustland Out Now on Island Records!. Tune In THIS MORNING To See Them Perform Dustland Together Exclusively On The Today Show. The Killers and Bruce Springsteen have been something of a mutual appreciation society for several years but...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Felix and Sabrina Reunited!

It was a wonderful GENERAL HOSPITAL reunion when good friends Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) and Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina) were able to meet up this past weekend and spend some time together! “Ran into this guy at the top of a mountain,” Castillo shared on Instagram. “Love you, Marc!”. Samuel shared...
MusicVulture

Lorde Releases Her Beachside Babe Bop ‘Solar Power’

Like the sun breaking through the clouds, Lorde’s new single, “Solar Power,” is here after a dark few years without new Lorde music (never mind a bit of a confusing release that involved the song reportedly leaking on streaming in multiple countries). “Solar Power,” which Lorde first teased on her website on June 7, finds the New Zealand pop musician once again teaming with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff, along with tapping fellow singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo for some backing vocals. It’s a sunny, acoustic-driven song about a good day on the beach, as the cover art teases (“My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches,” she sings), before culminating in a bridge reminiscent of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” The “Solar Power” music video finds Lorde frolicking among a crowd of beachgoers — dancing, playing chess, sipping drinks, dancing on a floating platform in the ocean, and generally living her best life. Altogether, it’s easily one of Lorde’s happiest songs to date, after the performer previously told fans that “good things came out. Happy, playful things,” when she began recording music for a third album in December 2019. As if a new Lorde song alone wouldn’t be something to be happy about.