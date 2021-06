The latest steep selloff in commodities markets is a buying opportunity, according to Jeff Currie at Goldman Sachs Group, one of the sector’s biggest bulls. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index slumped 3.6% Thursday for its biggest one-day drop in almost 14 months, with soybeans and platinum giving up their gains for the year. The complex has been hit by several bearish factors: the Federal Reserve’s signals on potential interest-rate increases, plus a stronger dollar, Chinese efforts to slow inflation, and rains bringing relief to US crops.