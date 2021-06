Heist fans looking forward to the next Payday game from Starbreeze Studios have a bit of a wait on their hands, it would seem. Popular thanks to its unique co-op based gameplay, the Payday series has won over a legion of fans since its introduction. Payday 2 is the latest entry in the series, first available on PC but then ported to consoles, and while it’s still very popular, it’s getting a bit long in the tooth now. Needless to say, fans are hungry for a new addition to the series, and they’re going to get one. Eventually.