Halo Infinite multiplayer will have extensive customization that includes a personal AI, weapons and vehicle changes, and the ability to customize your Spartan. The Halo Infinite multiplayer overview that debuted as part of E3 2021 details all of the ways you'll be able to make your Spartan, your weapons, and your vehicles an extension of your personality. Halo Infinite will have personal AI that gives players information throughout a multiplayer match, offering moment-to-moment updates that will help you keep tabs on what's going on in the battle around you. You'll be able to choose your own AI from a selection of different voices, loading them into your helmet just like Master Chief does with Cortana.