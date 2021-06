Do not be mean to the 76ers. DO NOT be mean to the 76ers. But, the Hawks are just the better team when it matters. Truthfully, it has to be tough to be a fan of a team where one of your superstars doesn't have the energy or athleticism to hit that next level consistently, while the other one can't score outside of the paint. That might be the recipe for regular season success, but players who can't do a bit of everything have always struggled in the playoffs when pressure is applied.