NBA

Playoff rondo

boxden.com
 7 days ago

Wrong . Beverly is defending Mitchell well . When he's on him . Rondo was better choice for Dallas tho . (But he's been bad lately like bad bad ) Wrong. Rondo had a better game 1 than Beverly did game 2. Beverly stinks. 24 hrs ago.

boxden.com
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Here’s Every Draft Pick The OKC Thunder Have After Kemba Walker Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been unbelievably aggressive in restocking assets since losing the incredible trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook. With today’s trade for Kemba Walker, general manager Sam Presti is up to an astounding number of NBA Draft picks through 2027. The Thunder are dealing...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George: "I've Been In Indiana, Where I Had To Lead A Franchise... Now Kawhi's Down, I'm Back In That Indy Mindset..."

Paul George has been a player who has been unfairly treated by a lot of fans in recent memory. Jokes about his playoff performance last season are all over the internet, and with the Clippers choking a 3-1 lead last season, it is clear that many viewed George in a negative light. However, among all that people have forgotten one thing: Paul George is capable of being a superstar caliber player, and he has shown that in his 37 point performance against the Utah Jazz.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Friday 6/18

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Paul George reminding everyone about his time with the Indiana Pacers

Paul George may have had an ugly ending to his time with the Indiana Pacers but his legacy will always be one of the franchise’s best. Now with the Clippers, George is leading his team to an impressive comeback in the Western Conference Semifinals. Despite no Kawhi Leonard at the moment, the Clippers have found success with George leading the way.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Clippers star Paul George’s immediate reaction to Terance Mann’s shocking Game 6

Can you believe it? Terance Mann just put the Los Angeles Clippers on his back for Game 6 in a performance of a lifetime and Paul George couldn’t be prouder. The Clippers All-Star sounded like a proud father when asked about Mann’s epic showing during the postgame interview with Rachel Nichols. The ESPN reporter asked the forward if he knew Mann had this kind of game in him. George didn’t even have to think about his answer:
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

NBA playoffs 2021: Devin Booker rains fire, Paul George is a superhero and more takeaways from Cl...

The Bubble Suns are so last year. Say hello to the Playoff Suns. After falling behind 2-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the Phoenix Suns have now won eight consecutive playoff games, the longest streak in their franchise history and the longest for any team since the 2017 Golden State Warriors opened the playoffs 15-0. They won this one without Chris Paul, who joined the team via FaceTime in the locker room after the game.
NBABleacher Report

Devin Booker Outduels Paul George As Suns Beat Clippers in WCF Game 1

Devin Booker put on a show Sunday, and the Phoenix Suns are now three games away from the NBA Finals. Despite being without Chris Paul, the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. ESPN @espn. IT'S LOUD IN PHOENIX 🔊 pic.twitter.com/YJ5jbGj2Yi. NBA...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s message to Kawhi Leonard after ACL injury

Without Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers survived a pivotal Game 5 against the Utah Jazz thanks to a heroic performance from Paul George. George scored a personal postseason high 37 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five assists on 12-of-22 shooting. The win gave the Clippers a 3-2 series lead and now puts them within one win of the franchise’s first ever Conference Finals. The emotions of the win were likely a vast difference given the state of the team 24 hours ago.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

Playoff Discussion Thread

As noted by D Sizzle in the other comment section, it seems like a great idea to have an open thread on ‘WTLC’ for the playoffs. The playoffs this year have been very enjoyable; the first round series between Philly and Washington should have been an easy series for Philly. However, it was really competitive and it was great to watch.
NBAFanSided

NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns playoff schedule

To say the Phoenix Suns have impressed thus far in the 2021 NBA playoffs would be an understatement. Here’s a look at what lies ahead in the Suns’ playoff schedule. After eliminating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, the Phoenix Suns have turned their attention to 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
NBAboxden.com

TYRONN LUE layed THE HAMMER DOWN on RAJON RONDO'S CAREER :mjdamn:

Should've stayed with the lakers. Always tearing somebody down for rondo..who next ?. rondo not even playing right now for me to say what he can and cant do. idk about u, i only speak on things i’ve witnessed, thats why i post a lot of videos. i’m the armchair...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thursday night playoff pix

YTD - 19-27 -13.51 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Tonight saw the NYI absolutely dominate the Boston Bruins in all facets of the game in clinching their series in 6 games and moving onto to face the TB Lightning in the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals Finals. Can you believe it, the Isles outshot an opponent too in these playoffs?! I have no problem giving credit where credit is due and this Isles team played a complete team game from start to finish. When your season is on the line in the third period and the Bruins get 5 shots on goal.....down 3 goals.....you are in serious trouble!
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Would Still Be In Playoffs

LeBron James and the Lakers would still be playing right now if it weren't for Anthony Davis' brutal injury ... so says Ben McLemore, who tells TMZ Sports "everybody knows" things would've been a LOT different if AD stayed healthy. Remember, AD went down with a groin injury in Game...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Sunday afternoon playoff pix

YTD - 21-27 -8.51 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Finally some hockey after two nights off on the ice! But we get an afternoon game, personally with the summer heat here I would rather a night game. As they say, TV networks dictate it with the almighty dollar.