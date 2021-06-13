Playoff rondo

YTD - 19-27 -13.51 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Tonight saw the NYI absolutely dominate the Boston Bruins in all facets of the game in clinching their series in 6 games and moving onto to face the TB Lightning in the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals Finals. Can you believe it, the Isles outshot an opponent too in these playoffs?! I have no problem giving credit where credit is due and this Isles team played a complete team game from start to finish. When your season is on the line in the third period and the Bruins get 5 shots on goal.....down 3 goals.....you are in serious trouble!