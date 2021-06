The Netherlands had Matthijs de Ligt sent off before conceding twice in the second half to lose their last-16 clash with the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with a surprise 2-0 win over the Netherlands, who had Matthijs de Ligt sent off. A close game in Budapest swung the way of Jaroslav Silhavy's men 55 minutes in when De Ligt was dismissed for a deliberate handball that prevented Patrik Schick from having a clear goalscoring opportunity.