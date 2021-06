Over the last couple of years especially, a great deal has been made about something that is commonly referred to as "cancel culture." While not everybody means quite the same thing when talking about it, we've seen many more people called to account for past transgressions. In some cases, people who have remained silent for years about events they have experienced have come forward to accuse power people of terrible crimes. In others we've seen people who have said inflammatory things also called out, and it sometimes results in jobs being lost. That's what happened to Kevin Hart when he was set to host the Academy Awards.