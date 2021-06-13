Clarissa Shields MMA debut

That punching power was vicious. The little inside punches Woodley was wiffing on would land with Shields and knock the f*ght outta any female in the UFC. Props to her and I hope she does good but she needs so much work and I'm not sure she has the time to do it. She's going to continue boxing and she's such a big name I'm sure the PFL is going to try and give her bigger f*ghts asap. But her td defense was really bad and her bottom game is really bad. She doesn't stand a chance against any of the top 20 around her weight class right now, which is completely understandable. If she could take 2 years to work on strictly MMA and not have to f*ght any really experienced f*ghters she could definitely be one of the best, if not the best.