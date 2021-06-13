High school sports: Spring season marks return of that championship feeling

The Oliver Ames High School girls tennis team beat out the Canton Bulldogs in a home match June 2 with a score of 3.2. The Tigers took the first point from sophomore Mia Corradini at third singles. The second point came from the second doubles team of seniors Celine Souaidan and co-captain Courtney Lake. Both the third singles and second doubles teams won by the same score: 6-1, 6-0. The match-winning point came from first doubles team of Morgan Vasiliou and Caroline Peper. The duo won their match 6-3, 6-1.