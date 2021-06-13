High school sports: Spring season marks return of that championship feeling
No matter which championship game, no matter what sport, the consensus was the same this spring season:. “Winning a championship is an awesome, amazing feeling.”. That sentence was uttered by Massena pitcher David Dubray, whose team captured the Section 10 Class A baseball championship over the weekend. But it was also said in one form or another by other athletes at the end of title games the last three days.www.nny360.com