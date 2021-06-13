Pictures from the T2 premiere (1991)

Appalachian ballads, like medieval romances and Greek tragedies, cannily offer insights into the human condition in wry and nonchalant, almost carefree, ways. With a knowing nod to a lover’s betrayal, the death of a lover, or the insidiousness of social inequities, such ballads deliver haunting morals to the tales they tell. In his version of the classic ballad, “House Carpenter,” Harris’ slow rolling banjo strums and plucks wander mournfully around Chance McCoy’s doleful fiddle pulls as Harris’s shivering vocals evoke the woeful and dire consequences of a young woman’s decision to leave her children and husband behind to make a better life for herself with a man who can offer her a wealthier life. As these ballads go, things don’t turn out quite the way she hopes, and we’re left to say either “I told you so,” or to shrug our shoulders, or to cry for those left behind; Harris’ emotionally moving version openly renders these moving and memorable lessons of the song.