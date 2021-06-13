Cancel
Entertainment

Pictures from the T2 premiere (1991)

boxden.com
 9 days ago

That or coked out of his mind. linda is still a bad beetch man says she stopped having s*x though. T2 set the bar so high, a victim of it's own success. you are right, but i think the real reason is taking too long to shoot third part. i...

boxden.com
#1 Day
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sports
EntertainmentFubiz Media

Beautiful Pictures from the Tiji Festival

The Tiji Festival is a Buddhist celebration and religious pilgrimage that takes place every May in Lo Manthang, the walled city located in the remote kingdom of Mustang in northern Nepal. The Wilderness Travel blog experiences this festival on its trip Mustang: Hiking to the “Sky Caves” of an Ancient Kingdom.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: The Chris Commerford Band “Sugar” (2021)

The Chris Commerford Band hails from the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. This five-piece soul-infused band is about to launch another heart-grabbing tune, this time in the form of “Sugar” and we are thrilled to have the first listen before its release on Friday. This single deals with infatuation, falling hard...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

WaxWorm premiere new tune “Klexos” (exclusive)

Australian/UK dark experimental industrial project WaxWorm – featuring Arthur Brown and Duncan Evans (ex-A Forest of Stars) – are gearing up for the unleashing of their debut album, ‘Mea Kulpa,’ on July 23rd through Trepanation Recordings (pre-order). Today, WaxWorm are ready to drop the impending album’s closing track, “Klexos,” which you can check out below.
TV & Videoscloudnewsmag.com

BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Premieres Tonight (Station And Time)

BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Premieres Tonight, See Stations And Time to watch the much-anticipated show below. News Online reports that the moment you have all been waiting for is finally here! BBNaija fans from across the African continent can finally see their favourite lockdown housemates’ set things straight on the BBNaija Reunion Show: Lockdown Edition, which premieres Thursday, 17 June on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10 pm and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 10:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays.
Lifestylemarketresearchtelecast.com

Celebrate summer: The pictures of the week (week 23)

Due to a technical breakdown, the summary of the “Pictures of the Day” from the past week is only available on Monday today instead of on Saturday. We apologize for that. We had to wait a long time for summer this year, now it’s finally here. The photographers of the c’t photo gallery also portrayed the warm season in all its facets last week. From people bathing on the beach to wild animals in lush green.
Musictheprp.com

Interloper (Ex-Rings Of Saturn) Premiere “Pathkeeper” Music Video

Interloper have released a music video for their track “Pathkeeper” alongside today’s (June 11th) release of their debut album “Search Party“. The group feature ex-Rings Of Saturn guitarist Miles Dimitri Baker and drummer Aaron Stechauner among their ranks, both of whom commented on these latest happenings:. Miles Dimitri Baker:. “I...
Tempe, AZbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "i.LY" (live from the basement) by Miles To Nowhere

Miles to Nowhere is a catchy three-piece hailing from Tempe, Arizona who are inspired by elements from various genres, including rock, punk, and pop. They filter these different styles through their raw, yet melodic sound. The band is made up of lead vocalist/guitarist Kristen Taylor (owner of Underdog Studios, professional...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): PRAYERS OF SANITY — “DOCTRINE OF MISANTHROPY”

Without healthy doses of experimentation and evolution, metal (like all forms of music) would stagnate. And of course where innovation succeeds it can be especially exciting. But that doesn’t mean that bands who faithfully honor tradition are doomed to fail — far from it. It depends on how good they are at what they choose to emulate — on the strength of their songwriting prowess, their instrumental skill, and the authenticity of their spirit.
WorldSFGate

1091 Pictures Buys 'Varginha: The Roswell of Brazil' From 'The Phenomenon' Director (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is another exploration of potential extraterrestrial encounters, this one centered on a series of events in 1996 when citizens of Varginha, Brazil, reported seeing one or more strange creatures and a UFO crash. According to the description from the studio, a number of locals, including a group of girls ranging in age from 14-21, had a close encounter with a being described as about 4 feet tall, with brown oily skin, a large head and huge red eyes. The town of Varginha was cordoned off by military and emergency response teams and two creatures were captured. Local military policeman Marco Cherese died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly handling one of the creatures.
San Francisco, CAobscuresound.com

Premiere: Luke Sweeney – ‘Critique of Nature’ EP (LIVE)

We’re pleased to premiere a live performance from Luke Sweeney, playing his excellent new EP, Critique of Nature on a baby grand piano at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, CA. We covered the opening “Natural Force,” one of my favorite tracks so far this year, in March. The passionate piano rendition shows a more intimate rendition, the vocals and piano upfront, without the studio version’s moody synths. Following that, Sweeney impresses further with the suavely melodic “Tie Mao to Mined,” elegantly pulsing “California’s Melting,” and the engaging “Scowl,” which reminds me fondly of Plush.
Musicfolkalley.com

Song Premiere: JP Harris' Dreadful Wind & Rain, “House Carpenter” (feat. Chance McCoy)

Appalachian ballads, like medieval romances and Greek tragedies, cannily offer insights into the human condition in wry and nonchalant, almost carefree, ways. With a knowing nod to a lover’s betrayal, the death of a lover, or the insidiousness of social inequities, such ballads deliver haunting morals to the tales they tell. In his version of the classic ballad, “House Carpenter,” Harris’ slow rolling banjo strums and plucks wander mournfully around Chance McCoy’s doleful fiddle pulls as Harris’s shivering vocals evoke the woeful and dire consequences of a young woman’s decision to leave her children and husband behind to make a better life for herself with a man who can offer her a wealthier life. As these ballads go, things don’t turn out quite the way she hopes, and we’re left to say either “I told you so,” or to shrug our shoulders, or to cry for those left behind; Harris’ emotionally moving version openly renders these moving and memorable lessons of the song.
ComicsAnime News Network

Sasaki and Miyano Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, 2022 TV Premiere (Updated)

The official website for the anime adaptation of Shō Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano manga revealed the staff, cast, a new visual, and the anime's 2022 television premiere on Tuesday. The cast are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and includes:. Yusuke Shirai as Shūmei Sasaki. Sōma...
Musicseattlepi.com

J.J. Abrams' Loud Robot Label Strikes Deal With RCA, Premiering With Nnena (EXCLUSIVE)

RCA Records has announced a new partnership and label deal with Loud Robot, the record label from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, to release new musical talent. To kick off this partnership, Nnena, the first musical signing to Loud Robot, today releases a brand-new track and video for “Heart Moan,” the second track from her forthcoming debut EP “Bipolar AF,” which is set for release on June 25. Other new artist signings to Loud Robot/RCA Records will be announced soon.
Moviesasianmoviepulse.com

Film Review: Talking the Pictures (2019) by Masayuki Suo

An incredibly funny love letter to cinema of yore. Thanks to the role of the live narrator, known in Japanese as benshi, the movies in the country were never completely silent. Vital for the film industry in its first decades, some of the benshi were similar to that of the current-day voice-over – equally telling the audience what is happening on the screen and why. Masayuki Suo’s latest comedy “Talking the Pictures” is a tribute to precisely this largely lost art form.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Yellow Veil Pictures Buys 'Knocking,' Launches Distribution Arm (EXCLUSIVE)

Yellow Veil Pictures is launching a new North American distribution arm and has secured its first release in Frida Kempff’s “Knocking.”. The announcement comes in advance of the Cannes market this month and marks an important step forward in the evolution of the sales outfit, which has carved out a niche for itself in the arthouse genre sector.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: NET GALA ‘Dodomzit (A Radical, Cynical Tool)’

NET GALA will make their debut on Shangai’s SVBKVLT this month ‘신파 SHINPA’ EP. The Seoul-based artist, who is a regular DJ in the city’s Cakeshop club and member of the Shade Seoul LGTBTQ+ collective, follows their appearance on SVBKVLT's 'Cache 02' compilation with five new cuts of experimental club music inspired by their research into traditional Shinpageuk (신파극) theatre.