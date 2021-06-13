Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda Cinematic Trailer

boxden.com
 7 days ago

Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda Cinematic Trailer. Avoided this because I didn't like the multiplayer/games as a service focus but I'll give it a shot once this expansion is out. still wont save the game and no game footage shown. i was hyped for this game...

boxden.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Mobile Game#Avengers#Wakanda Cinematic Trailer#Bs#Ea#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesEmpire

Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta Rumoured As Namor For The Black Panther Sequel

Beyond the fact that Ryan Coogler is once again writing and directing and that we know several of the cast will return, information is thin on the ground at this point regarding Black Panther follow-up Wakanda Forever. Yet some information might just have escaped Marvel's energy shield, as The Illuminerdi is reporting that Tenoch Huerta – who had previously been cast in the film – is playing iconic Marvel character Namor the Submariner.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Panther 2 villain Namor was hinted at in throwaway Avengers: Endgame line of dialogue

It seems that a seemingly throwaway line from Avengers: Endgame may have been teasing the arrival of a huge Marvel villain after all.On Wednesday (7 June), it was reported that Tenoch Huerta will play Namor, the Sub Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The character, an underwater mutant, is expected to serve as the film’s primary antagonist, something that won’t be too much of a surprise to die-hard Marvel fans considering an interaction in 2019 film Endgame.Ir arrived early on in the film with those who survived Thanos’ destructive finger-snap attempting to adjust to life without those they lost five...
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

What is the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

“Loki” is out now. “Black Widow” is on the way. Needless to say, there’s a lot of new Marvel content coming out. But did you know that it all connects together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here’s an explainer on the MCU. What is the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. The Marvel...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Reportedly Found Its Namor

For the longest time, it’s been assumed that Namor the Sub-Mariner would finally stage his MCU debut in Black Panther 2 AKA Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As one of Marvel’s oldest characters, fans have been waiting to see the Atlantean king make an appearance in the movies for years, and it’s easy to imagine how the monarch of a secret kingdom would be at home in a film about another secret kingdom.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Teases Trailer Release for Avengers: Infinity War, Plus New Poster

Today, Marvel Studios announced that it will be releasing the highly-anticipated first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War- an ambitious amalgamation of every Avenger and ally across the cosmos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe- on November 29th, 2017. That’s tomorrow, and it feels like an infinity away already!. Just ahead of...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Marvel's Avengers' Playerbase Fell Off The Face Of The Earth

"Marvel's Avengers," an action-adventure game based off of the hit comics and media franchise of the same name, seems like it should be a hit with superhero gaming fans. In 2020, Square Enix, a lead publisher in the gaming industry, and "Tomb Raider" developer Crystal Dynamics released a title that was supposed to bring superhero dream teams to life. In addition to a cinematic story with single-player and co-op modes, it has an online multiplayer that lets friends assemble teams of classic heroes. However, controversies such as the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC and a number of post launch issues seem to have taken their toll. Not only did the game bomb in sales, but it seems as though the game's playerbase has recently dropped to zero on than one occasion.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Moves Avengers: Infinity War Release Date Up A Week!

Yesterday, in a surprise announcement that sent shockwaves throughout the multiverse, Marvel Studios revealed that its highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War film would premiere worldwide on April 27th, an entire week earlier than its original May 4th date. The announcement followed a cheeky exchange between Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr.,...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Marvel's Avengers Fights the War for Wakanda in August, Free for All Players

Marvel’s Avengers’ somewhat anticipated Black Panther expansion, War for Wakanda, will finally flash its claws at PlayStation 5 and PS4 in August – and here’s your first taste of what to expect. Like all other expansions for the game, this will be free for everyone to play – and, of course, you’ll be able to enjoy T’Challa as a new character across the rest of the game.
Moviesallears.net

How the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Future Could Change Avengers Campus

Virtual queues, sandwiches bigger than your head, and the coolest restaurants this side of the galaxy? Yup, we’re talking about all things Avengers Campus!. Although we cannot WAIT to see everything coming to the new Marvel-themed land, we are actually very excited about what its future could hold. Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stepping into a new era, we have a few thoughts about how the MCU could change the future of Avengers Campus!
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Marvel's Avengers Developer Confirm Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix has a new Marvel game in development, this time Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy by the same developer who made Marvel's Avengers. This third-person action-adventure has players controlling the Guardians of the Galaxy with gameplay that resembles Marvel's Avengers. Which as seen with recent performance reports has not turned out well. Hopefully, Square Enix learned from Marvel's Avengers and this game won't feature the same mind-numbing combat and poor looting systems.
Moviesentertainmentearth.com

Marvel Movie Gallery Avengers: Infinity War Deluxe Hulkbuster MK2 Statue

Usually leaves our warehouse in 1-4 business days. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Banner's got a brand-new ride! As seen in Avengers: Infinity War, the Iron Man Hulkbuster MK2 armor plays a major role in the final battle against the armies of Thanos. Now, you can own your own Hulkbuster, as part of the Marvel Gallery line of PVC statues! Standing approximately 10-inches tall, this statue is cast in high-grade plastic with detailed sculpting and paint applications. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios from a design by Joe Allard. Packaged in a full-color window box.
Restaurantssideshow.com

Oga’s Cantina Restaurant at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Final Trailer for Shane Black’s The Predator, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. New concept art has surfaced for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, depicting a cantina restaurant that will open in the parks. Called “Oga’s Cantina,” this new venue will serve pre-mixed alcoholic drinks for adults, and the drinks will not be allowed into the parks. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in Disneyland in summer 2019, and in Walt Disney World in fall 2019.