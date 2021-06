If there’s one thing that a lack of being able to see anyone for 18 months has done, it's make online multiplayer games all the more appealing, and even a mostly solitary loner like me has jumped back into games like Left 4 Dead 2 with friends. It would seem that the games industry have noticed this as there were a host of multiplayer player vs environment games like Left 4 Dead at E3 2021. What’s more, most of them are coming to Xbox Game Pass, so you can get your multiplayer shooting on for less.