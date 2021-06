Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Game 2 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting once again the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 19:30 ET in Game 2 of this high caliber Eastern semifinal between the second and third-best teams of the conference in the regular season. The Nets lost James Harden with an injury in the first minute of play in Game 1, but managed to cover his absence with great scoring performances by role players such as Blake Griffin and Joe Harris. They eventually won with a 115-107 score, taking the 1-0 lead in the series.