Following the Wizards’ first round playoff series with the Sixers, general manager Tommy Sheppard, head coach Scott Brooks and players came through MedStar Wizards Performance Center one more time before heading away for the offseason. Each checked in with staff, Sheppard and Brooks met with the media and players stopped by the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to look back on the season and preview the upcoming offseason. Here, we look at some of the key quotes and messages from Sheppard, Brooks and players as they begin their offseason.