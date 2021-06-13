Phillies’ Aaron Nola shuts down Yankees, 7-0

The strange saga of Aaron Nola’s red cap has just gotten even stranger. In case you missed it when I first wrote about it three weeks ago (or just need to refresh your memory): For nearly the first two months of the season, Nola’s red cap — the one the Phillies wear for home night games and all road games — did not have the New Era logo, which has been standard on all MLB caps since 2017. His other caps this season (the blue cap worn for home afternoon games, and the various holiday caps) all had the logo, and all of his caps, including the red one, had the logo in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 — but not the red cap he was wearing this season. Lots of players are superstitious about their headwear, so it’s not surprising that Nola might have been wearing the same red cap all season long — but why would the Phillies have issued him a cap that was at least five years old?