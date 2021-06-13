Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies’ Aaron Nola shuts down Yankees, 7-0

By Field Level Media
nny360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Nola tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings, Jean Segura had three hits and two RBIs Sunday as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Yankees, 7-0, to complete a sweep of their two-game series. J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen each had two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies,...

www.nny360.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#German#Enyel De Los Santos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Braves travel to Philadelphia to take on Nola and the Phillies

After having themselves a pretty successful weekend series against the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves are now travelling to Philadelphia to renew hostilities with their divisional rivals as they take on the Phillies. Drew Smyly is going to be getting the ball for the Braves to start tonight’s...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Nola gets back on track with win against Yankees

Three straight walk-off wins are great, but the Phillies needed to establish even more momentum before heading off for a week of road games against two of the best teams in Major League Baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees lineup was missing both Aaron Judge (back spasms) and Giancarlo Stanton (can’t play the outfield) and Aaron Nola took advantage of it.
MLBBirmingham Star

Aaron Nola looks to build on milestone as Phillies host Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for their third consecutive victory Tuesday night when they open a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 12-6 on Sunday as J.T. Realmuto ripped his 100th career home run, a three-run shot. "Guys are starting to click...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole shuts down Josh Donaldson, Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Gerrit Cole stuck it to Josh Donaldson and the Twins. After the Twins’ third baseman took on the Yankees’ ace in baseball’s latest potential scandal, accusing the right-hander of using illegal foreign substances to increase his spin rate, Cole whiffed Donaldson in each of his first two at-bats.
MLBESPN

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

A-struck out for Peralta in the 6th. b-popped out for Luetge in the 8th. c-struck out for Brogdon in the 8th. E--LeMahieu (5). LOB--New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B--Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B--Segura (2). RBI--Realmuto 2 (26), Herrera (15), Segura 2 (20), McCutchen 2 (32).
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0

Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500. Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.
MLBsemoball.com

Phillies top Yankees 8-7 for 3rd straight walkoff victory

Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer...
MLBarcamax.com

Phillies overcome Yankees' late rally for 8-7, extra-inning win

PHILADELPHIA — The joint that was once the hippest and hottest summer spot in South Philly was jumping again Saturday afternoon. No, not the Philadelphia Flower Show, although it was spectacular to see that thing bloom outside with all those people in FDR Park this week. We’re talking about Citizens...
MLBAtlantic City Press

Aaron Nola excellent, Phillies headed west on 4-game winning streak

PHILADELPHIA — The slumping New York Yankees were supposed to roll into Citizens Bank Park this weekend, sweep the Phillies and leave with plenty of momentum. Instead, the opposite happened. It was the Phillies who departed town Sunday for a pivotal road trip playing their best baseball of the season.
MLBarcamax.com

Phillies close successful homestand with solid start from Aaron Nola in 7-0 romp over Yankees

PHILADELPHIA — Say this for the Phillies: They will be relevant this summer. That wasn’t a foregone conclusion nine days ago. When they came back from a three-city road trip, the Phillies were three games under .500 and had lost 12 of the last 18 games. The season appeared to be at an inflection point. They could pull it together and stay in the thick of a bunched-up National League East race or fade away before schools let out.
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and Runs: New York Yankees 7-8 Philadelphia Phillies in MLB 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. In a dramatic game, the Phillies beat the Yankees in extra innings, eight runs to seven. Jean Segura drove in the winning run, Bryce Harper drove in two and scored one. For the Phillies, Bradley got the win and Aroldis Chapman took the loss.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Phillies 7: Offensive woes, Germán lows sink team

It’s a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, and yet the Yankees still managed to put a damper on it with an uninspired loss. Thanks to Aaron Nola’s dominance, they mustered only four baserunners all game while the Phillies clubbed Domingo Germán for seven runs on ten hits. Here’s the full recap, if you’re brave enough to peruse the sluggishness described therein.
The Good Phight

Save that drama for another day: Phillies 7, Yankees 0

As much fun as the three straight walkoff wins turned out to be for Phillies fans, there was also a lot of angst and aggravation along the way. So most fans wouldn’t have complained much if the team turned in an easy win on Sunday. As it turned out, Aaron Nola and the offense were amenable to that idea as they breezed to a 7-0 win over the Yankees.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 6/13: Yankees at Phillies

After another cardiac comeback yesterday, the Phillies go for the sweep against the Bronx Bombers. It would be much preferred if the team would simply win the game prior to the last inning, but wins are wins I guess. Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:. The Phillies will send...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 7, Phillies 8: DJ LeMahieu’s late heroics not quite enough

If this had been a boxing match, it would have been scored a first-round knockdown by the Phillies. Jameson Taillon gave up four runs while only recording a single out, and this deficit proved almost too steep to overcome. However, the Yankees were able to get up after a nine-count only to see Aroldis Chapman blow it in extras. Let’s see how it unfolded.
MLBallfans.co

New York Yankees: 4 Major takeaways from Yankees 8-7 loss to the Phillies

Yesterday late afternoon, the New York Yankees, after failing to sweep the Minnesota Twins, took the field at Citizen’s Bank Park hope to right the ship and get a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. That was not to be and now will hope to split the series in a Matinee today before moving on to a three-game series in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBNY Daily News

Yankees’ Aaron Judge left out of lineup vs. Phillies with back injury

PHILADELPHIA — The hits keep coming. A day after Luis Severino left his rehab start in obvious pain with a groin injury, Aaron Judge was not in the lineup because of back spasms. “Judge was all day yesterday dealing with some back things,” Aaron Boone said Sunday morning before the...
MLBuni-watch.com

Aaron Nola’s Cap Odyssey Gets Even Odder

The strange saga of Aaron Nola’s red cap has just gotten even stranger. In case you missed it when I first wrote about it three weeks ago (or just need to refresh your memory): For nearly the first two months of the season, Nola’s red cap — the one the Phillies wear for home night games and all road games — did not have the New Era logo, which has been standard on all MLB caps since 2017. His other caps this season (the blue cap worn for home afternoon games, and the various holiday caps) all had the logo, and all of his caps, including the red one, had the logo in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 — but not the red cap he was wearing this season. Lots of players are superstitious about their headwear, so it’s not surprising that Nola might have been wearing the same red cap all season long — but why would the Phillies have issued him a cap that was at least five years old?