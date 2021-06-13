Cancel
Russell Wilson excited for Seahawks' new "super complex" offense

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Seahawks quarter back Russell Wilson is reportedly excited and "all in" learning the team's new offense, according to The News Tribune's Gregg Bell. Wilson told reporters earlier this month that first-time offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offense is "super complex" and includes more varied formations. Wilson said, "We are going to be able to move people around. We are going to do everything that we want to.". He also noted that the offense would be up-tempo, stating that "the tempo part of it is something that is real".

