San Diego County, CA

South County Shoreline Closed Again Due to Sewage Contamination from Tijuana

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
At Border Field State Park, horseback riding is allowed but not swimming or surfing for now. Photo by Chris Stone

The Tijuana Slough shoreline was closed Sunday because of sewage contamination, San Diego County health officials said.

The closure affects the coastline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field state park, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said. The closure area includes all beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Ocean currents were moving the sewage contamination north into the U.S. and water samples exceeded state health standards, officials said.

Closure signs will stay in place until ocean water sampling meets state health standards for recreational use, the health agency said.

Beaches in the area have frequently been closed over the last several years because of sewage contamination.

