Looking for the best ways to edit Youtube videos on iPhone using YouTube editor? Then fortune has brought you to the right place. Hey, have you a video that you may have created on your vacation or have created a fun remix of some of your favorite scenes. You may need to add audio or to brighten the video, or have to add slow-motion effects or shorten the video. For the makeup of the video, iPhone’s Youtube app provides a variety of features. But for some effects, you have to rely on third-party apps. So now let us know more about how to edit Youtube videos on iPhone using YouTube editor.