Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) is the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Most Americans remember Watergate as a scandal involving the burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters and President Richard M. Nixon’s coverup of that crime. But during the course of the subsequent investigation, an even broader range of presidential misconduct was revealed. Nixon maintained a secret enemies list, some of whom were the subject of extraordinary abuses, including the use of the IRS to target their tax filings and the FBI to monitor their phones.