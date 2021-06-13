Tesco Groceries website down? Problems today

We’ll provide updates here in the discussion whenever there are problems with Tesco website not loading so keep checking back. This is still happening as of the last 3 or 4 orders we’ve made. It gets to verifying payment and then it just spins until you cancel. This is on the PC and I’ve managed to get around it so far by logging into my mother’s account on my phone and completing the order. Why it works on Phone but not PC makes no sense but she doesn’t have her own mobile so I’m not sure how other people in the same position are supposed to manage.