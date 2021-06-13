Excerpt: The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison

I am a a sucker for a bit of nostalgia, and seeing Ghosts ‘n Goblins being remade had me proper excited. It doesn’t seem like 33 years since I was sat in my teenage bedroom with my Sega Megadrive, complete with the arcade stick and turbo fire function as I attempted to beat the game. I don’t think I ever managed it, as in those days games came with one difficulty setting, and that was ‘hard as nails’. Now though comes the remastered version of the game, bringing together elements of the original and its follow up, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, to introduce proper gaming to the kids of today. But can Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection hold a candle to the original, and more importantly, does the gameplay still work today?