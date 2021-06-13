RHP Logan Gilbert impresses as Mariners beat Cleveland

Cancel
Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 strong innings Sunday afternoon, outpitching Shane Bieber as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Cleveland Indians 6-2. Kyle Seager and Jake Fraley homered for Seattle, which avoided being swept in the three-game series. Fraley replaced the injured Mitch Haniger in the first inning after Haniger sustained a contusion fouling a ball off his left knee.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
