This is certain to become a common sight around most Claremont parks on a Saturday afternoons this summer. To celebrate the end of Claremont's Little League season, ballplayers from several families gathered at Vail Park for fun, food and friendship. If this is Claremont's new normal, then we are all quite fortunate. But the league did decide to cancel closing ceremonies given the number of players that would attend. With almost perfect weather with highs in the mid-70s, it certainly was a good day to be outside. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.