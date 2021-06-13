Cancel
Frank Bures: COVID vaccine booster needed or not?

By Frank A. Bures, M.D. Healthful Hints
Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

One of the most newsworthy recent COVID quandaries is whether or not there will be a need for booster shots. If so, when?. After reading multiple sources, it seems the jury is quite a ways out on this topic and will be for a while. Sometime beginning with the bottom line is a good start. A May 20, 2021, NBC article quoted the most medically pragmatic person possible, Dr. Anthony Fauci (of Fauci Ouchy fame): “The bottom line is, we don’t know if or when we will need booster shots. But it would be foolish not prepare for the eventuality that we might need it.”

www.winonadailynews.com
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

URMC to participate in mixed vaccine booster trial

As more of the population becomes vaccinated against COVID-19 and variants emerge, the question of whether or not booster shots will be needed continues to surface. The University of Rochester Medical Center is participating in a new nationwide clinical trial that will examine whether or not a booster shot is needed. The trial will also see if the body will create a more robust immune response if original vaccines are mixed with a booster from a different manufacturer .
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

We’ll probably need booster shots for COVID-19. But when? And which ones?

As the nation edges closer to President Joe Biden’s goal of a 70% vaccination rate, many people are beginning to wonder how long their protection will last. For now, scientists are asking a lot of questions about COVID-19 booster shots, but they do not yet have many answers. The National Institutes of Health recently announced that it has begun a new clinical trial of people fully vaccinated — with any authorized vaccine — to see whether a booster of the Moderna shot will increase their antibodies and prolong protection against getting infected with the virus.
Public HealthCosmos

COVID Booster: Delta, drinking and diet

Pfizer vaccine looks to be somewhat effective against Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant. A study on blood serum has found that the Pfizer vaccine effectively neutralises variants of SARS-CoV-2 – including the very infectious Delta variant. Researchers based at the University of Texas Medical Branch, USA, examined blood serum samples from those...
Kidskentlive.news

Children could need to have Covid vaccine to save their education

The government could have to start vaccinating children to save their education from further disruption, Professor Chris Whitty has said. Prof Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, has spoken about the possible reasons for such a move. He said vaccines are now being licensed for use on children in...
Public HealthDothan Eagle

UAB epidemiologist stresses need for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

While the state is presently in good shape with relatively low numbers of COVID-19 infections, Alabamians must get vaccinated now to avoid illness this fall. That’s the word from UAB epidemiologist Suzanne Judd. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on June 9 reported that 212 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
WorldRoscommon Herald

HSE working on plans for rollout of Covid booster shots

Booster shots and annual vaccine renewals are likely to be part of Ireland’s long-term battle against Covid-19, according to the chief executive of the HSE. Speaking to Shannonside radio’s Joe Finnegan show, Paul Reid said the health service has begun working on plans for the possible rollout of booster shots should they be needed.
Worcester, MAumassmed.edu

UMass Medical School to participate in trial of Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine

The principal investigator of an ongoing clinical trial of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine said UMass Medical School intends to start enrolling by the end of June approximately 100 participants from its initial Pfizer trial in a study of a vaccine booster. The booster would be given roughly six months after participants received their second shot of the original vaccine.
POTUSPOLITICO

ACIP readies Friday meeting on vaccine safety, boosters

With Katherine Ellen Foley, Emily Martin, Ben Leonard, Alice Miranda Ollstein and Caitlin Oprysko. — Advisers to federal regulators will discuss the safety of Covid-19 vaccines at two meetings this week. — A bipartisan pair of lawmakers wants to make it easier for those who experience rare but serious side...
Chicago, ILthedallasnews.net

AMA reports 96% of doctors vaccinated against Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: Greater than 96 percent of America's practicing physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Medical Association. Further, it is reported that among those 4 percent not yet vaccinated, 45 percent plan on being vaccinated. "Practicing physicians across the country are leading by example, with an...
Lemon Grove, CAeastcountymagazine.org

#COVID-19 #vaccinations #NovaVax #boosters #clinicaltrials #vaccineverificationsystem

(Photo courtesy of Edgar Gore, Jr. taken several years ago) June 16, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- Not all are reciting “Moderna, "Johnson & Johnson," or “Pfizer” when asked what COVID-19 vaccine they received. Some are answering “NovaVax.” But very few. Only 2,000 Americans participated in the NovaVax COVID-19 vaccine clinical study. An East County man was one of them.