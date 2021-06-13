Frank Bures: COVID vaccine booster needed or not?

One of the most newsworthy recent COVID quandaries is whether or not there will be a need for booster shots. If so, when?. After reading multiple sources, it seems the jury is quite a ways out on this topic and will be for a while. Sometime beginning with the bottom line is a good start. A May 20, 2021, NBC article quoted the most medically pragmatic person possible, Dr. Anthony Fauci (of Fauci Ouchy fame): “The bottom line is, we don’t know if or when we will need booster shots. But it would be foolish not prepare for the eventuality that we might need it.”