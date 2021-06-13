Cancel
NBA

Kyrie Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks with ankle sprain

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving left in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sprained right ankle. The Nets ruled Irving out for the rest of the game, which Milwaukee went on to win, 107-96, leveling the series at two games apiece with Game 5 Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Nets coach Steve Nash later said that X-rays on Irving's ankle came back negative.

NBAESPN

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving exits Game 4 with right ankle injury, X-rays negative

The Brooklyn Nets first lost James Harden 47 seconds into their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, after the Bucks evened the series at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon, the Nets head back to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday facing the possibility of playing the biggest game of their season without two of their three superstars.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets recap: Kyrie Irving suffers injury, Nets drop Game 4 to Bucks

The Nets seemed to be in total control of their series against the Bucks after two impressive wins to open the series, but the momentum has shifted massively to Milwaukee’s favor after the Bucks took Game 4 on Sunday. After willing their way back in the series with an excellent defensive performance in Game 3, the Bucks were lights out from the field in Game 4, and, more importantly, the Nets lost Kyrie Irving to an ankle injury and could be without their star guard moving forward.
NBAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Bucks even series with Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games apiece...
NBAnumberfire.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving (ankle) will not return to Game 4 on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) will not return to Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Irving suffered an ankle injury late in the second half of Game 4 and walked, under his own power, to the locker room. He has since been ruled out and will not return to Sunday's contest against the Bucks. Mike James started the second half in his place.
NBACBS Sports

Kyrie Irving injury update: Steve Nash says Nets 'crossing our fingers' guard not out long with ankle sprain

The injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing in pain on the ground and grabbing at his right ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but would miss the remainder of the game. The good news is that head coach Steve Nash said Irving's initial X-rays came back negative. The star guard will undergo further testing and treatment in the coming days. Irving left Fiserv Forum using crutches and with his right ankle in a walking boot, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo lead Bucks to Game 6 win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Khris Middleton led the Bucks to a win and a 3-3 tie...
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Nets, Bucks set for winner-take-all game 7

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 215.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3 BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks face...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn Game 6: Bucks Survive Nets, 104-89

Are there any better words in sports than Game 7? Buckle up, because the Milwaukee Bucks forced a Game 7 by defeating the Brooklyn Nets 102-89 Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks would quickly open up things by creating a double-digit advantage with an 18-5 lead. However, the Nets wouldn’t waste anytime answering, immediately rattling off a 7-0 run to get themselves back in it. Despite Milwaukee shooting a poor 1-of9 from deep, the Bucks carried a 26-19 lead into the second.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal among stars committed to play in Tokyo Olympics

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart react to Kevin Durant, Bucks-Nets Game 7 playoff game

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in a memorable instant classic on Saturday night in a Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. To get to that point, the two teams already had memorable performances, none more so than Kevin Durant's Game 5 in which he scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes in a win.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving's Status For Game 7 Revealed

Kyrie Irving's play with the Brooklyn Nets had been nothing short of phenomenal this season. With him playing the point, the Nets were looking unstoppable in the playoffs, and with Kevin Durant and James Harden alongside him, it was hard to bet against them. Unfortunately, Irving suffered an ankle injury during Game 4 of the team's second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and since that time, the Nets have struggled.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets preparing for worst with Kyrie Irving ankle injury

The Brooklyn Nets received some good news on Tuesday with James Harden set to return to the lineup after exiting early in Game 1 with a hamstring injury. However, Kyrie Irving still remains out with an ankle sprain, and it’s unknown when he’ll be able to return to the court.