Kyrie Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks with ankle sprain
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving left in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sprained right ankle. The Nets ruled Irving out for the rest of the game, which Milwaukee went on to win, 107-96, leveling the series at two games apiece with Game 5 Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Nets coach Steve Nash later said that X-rays on Irving's ankle came back negative.