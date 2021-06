The shooting guard position in this year’s class is surprisingly very strong. It is led by someone with superstar potential and then a lot of other players that look like they can be large contributors in the NBA for years to come. The shooting guard had been a weak position for years with only James Harden being the real superstar, but it has made a resurgence. A kind of late bloomer such as Bradley Beal has entered stardom and then young players like Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown will keep the position in good hands for years to come. Maybe one of these next players listed can jump to those ranks one day.