The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Sioux Falls Sunfish on Monday night in the finale of a three game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Trappers got the scoring started when Tyler Skelton scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. The Sunfish responded in the third inning with a run by Adonis Forte. Two runs by the Trappers in the bottom of the fifth inning was answered by two runs by the Sunfish in the top of the sixth inning. The Trappers broke that tie in their half of the sixth when Nick Strong scored on a Brock Rinehart double. That was all the Trappers needed. They went on to win 4-3.