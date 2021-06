One of the things I love most about my job is getting to interview so many fascinating innovators, technologists, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople about their work and thoughts on technology. Our recent “Robots in Retail” story, which covers the current state of everything from in-store to warehouse robots, was no exception. I only wish I could have included every last quote from every person I talked with, though I also managed to weave in some other quotes from robotics-themed press conferences and panels at the virtual iteration of the 2021 Collision Conference, an annual North American offshoot of Europe’s much bigger Web Summit, which will once again be held in-person in Lisbon in November.