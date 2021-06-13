In Yo’ Red Face, Commies! 7 Recent Examples Proving That Patriotism Isn’t Dead

The Democrats seem to have a stranglehold on our country. Pink-haired Marxists attack our cities and cops with near impunity. New York City’s Mayor de Blasio has turned the Big Apple into Moscow-on-the-Hudson. Mothers have to be called “birthing persons” but the male secretary of Health has to be called “her.” Election fraud evidence is so abundant that even a sizable number of Democrats now believe their party dissolved democracy and stole the election. America seems to be on life support and the lickspittle libs are toasting with their soy-tinis.