Phillies close successful homestand with solid start from Aaron Nola in 7-0 romp over Yankees

PHILADELPHIA — Say this for the Phillies: They will be relevant this summer. That wasn’t a foregone conclusion nine days ago. When they came back from a three-city road trip, the Phillies were three games under .500 and had lost 12 of the last 18 games. The season appeared to be at an inflection point. They could pull it together and stay in the thick of a bunched-up National League East race or fade away before schools let out.