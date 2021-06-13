Sri Lanka Files Initial $40M Claim Over X-Press Pearl Fire

The overview of the accident MV X-PRESS PEARL was a container ship carrying approximately 1500 containers that arrived at Colombo on the late hours of 19th May 2021. Awaiting the port entry, it was then anchored outside the harbor at about 9.5 NM (about 18 km) away from the shoreline. A fire was reported at around noon the following day. Despite swift firefighting, the fire was not able to be extinguished and continued to escalate, partly supported by the monsoon winds. After a several days of fire, on 25th May morning, a violent explosion occurred onboard the vessel. Within hours, various debris were washed ashore along the coastline, including a large amount of polymer beads and a gummy textured dark substance which is suspected to be self-polymerized resins. By 27th May, the fire had largely consumed much of the flammable substances and the intensity of the fire was reduced to a pool fire deep down in the ship bottom. The next day, at around 23.00 time, a second explosion was reported. By the 1st June, the fire was completely extinguished, and the salvors were able to board the ship for inspection. Attempts were made next day to tow it further away into the sea, and then a large section of the hull was found to be disintegrated and the engine room area was observed to be flooded. Shortly after, the ship started to sink. By the end of the day, the aft section had settled on the sea floor at a depth of about 21 m, while the forward section was still slowly sinking. The middle section had been completely submerged in water, while a pile of container rubble was still visible above the water level. The building structure located at the aft will continue to be visible above the surface due to its height. It is evident that the ship is now a wreck in the SL waters, needing to be further dealt with in future.