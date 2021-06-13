Cancel
Sri Lanka Files Initial $40M Claim Over X-Press Pearl Fire

Cover picture for the articleThe claim does not cover pollution or wreck recovery, and it may grow. The government of Sri Lanka has sent an "interim claim" to the operator of the burnt-out container ship X-Press Pearl, requesting $40 million for response costs accrued through June 1 - the day before the vessel partially sank off Colombo.

