The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand gets underway this Thursday at Edgbaston in front of a crowd of 18,000 cricket fans. The Kiwis got off to a flyer in game one, with opener Devon Conway making a superb 200 on his Test debut. England have never lost to the Black Caps at Edgbaston – but can they maintain that record? The 2nd Test starts at 11am BST on 10th June. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.