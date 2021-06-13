Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill Inches Closer To Vote In Kansas Committee As Lawmakers Weigh Amendments
A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas took another step toward a House committee vote on Tuesday, with lawmakers introducing a round of amendments for the second day in a row. The proposed revisions ranged from setting THC potency limits to removing prohibitions on certain methods of consuming cannabis. While it remains to be seen which, if any, the House Federal and State Affairs Committee will adopt, they offer a preview of the kind of debates to expect as lawmakers prepare to take action on the legislation later this week. The bill, which was introduced last month in the panel, would establish a medical marijuana program for qualified patients. Members of the panel have already heard testimony from supporters and opponents, and so the next step is to formally consider proposed revisions. Chairman John Barker (R) said during Monday's initial hearing that the plan is to have members take most of the week to review the roughly 20 amendments that have been filed and then potentially vote on Thursday. As drafted, the bill lists 21 conditions that would qualify patients for the program, including chronic pain, HIV and post-traumatic stress disorder. Smoking and vaping products would be prohibited, however. It would also not provide for home growing. Here's a summary of the amendments that several lawmakers have proposed: Rep. Blake Carpenter (R) -Make changes to provisions concerning the establishment of a medical marijuana advisory board and the process…cannabisnewsworld.com