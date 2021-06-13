$312.05 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter
Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $312.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com