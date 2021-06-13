$312.05 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.