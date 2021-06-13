CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion
Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.theenterpriseleader.com