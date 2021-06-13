CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.