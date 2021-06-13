Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Cnp#Blackrock Inc#Sec#Centerpoint Energy#Centerpoint Energy#Credit Suisse Group#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Boston Partners#Barclays Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce $31.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.29 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.35 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $111.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.33 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $650.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce sales of $8.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.29 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.25 million and the highest is $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$6.30 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $871.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $871.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.40 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $96.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.72% of Endava worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Target Price at $69.88

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.