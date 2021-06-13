UpBots (UBXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.38 Million
UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $211,129.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UpBots has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.www.modernreaders.com