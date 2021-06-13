Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Before and After: 3 Bathrooms With a Spa-Like Feeling

By Becky Harris
Houzz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigners often say their clients were looking for a “spa-like feel” when renovating their bathrooms. Spa-like luxury inspires a feeling of calm and relaxation. This can mean a space is light and airy, composed of materials that feel luxe and pleasing to the eye. Savvy designers know that balancing the layout, eliminating distracting elements and clutter, and maximizing a feeling of spaciousness are all key to achieving a spa-like sensibility. Here are three dramatic bathroom makeovers where designers made a bathroom feel like a serene getaway.

www.houzz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Tile#Design Inspiration#Diamond#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

9 ways to make a dark bathroom feel bigger – and brighter

Bathrooms can sometimes be one of the darkest (and smallest) rooms in the house, and heaven forbid, some don’t have windows. If yours needs a design boost and some much needed light, then read below to find out how you can beautify your bathroom without knocking down walls. Your bathroom is about to become your favorite space.
Interior DesignHouzz

Bathroom of the Week: Japanese Spa Style for a Contemporary Look

Design pros often like to experiment on their own homes, trying out some of their biggest ideas and new technologies for future projects. That was the case for design-build firm owner Dion Lamb, who renovated and added on to his family’s Delaware home in a way that radically transformed its style from traditional to contemporary. For the homeowners’ bathroom, he was inspired by Japanese spa style. Installing a large open shower was the impetus for the design. “We wanted to feel like we had an outdoor shower inside,” Lamb says.
Home & Gardenaddicted2decorating.com

It Finally Feels Like Home

I have felt a huge shift in my mind over the last few weeks towards our house, and it’s been pretty amazing. My mindset started shifting as I was finishing up the living room and the hallway, and the music room was so close to being finished. For the first time since we bought this house in 2013, this house finally started feeling like home to me. It’s a feeling that almost brings tears to my eyes, because it’s something that I haven’t felt in a very long time.
Interior Designdwell.com

Before & After: A Super Skinny Row House in Brooklyn Gets an Airy, Loft-Like Makeover

A brilliant blue core runs through all four floors of art consultant Priscilla Caldwell’s reworked townhouse in Cobble Hill. The usual width of a townhouse in New York City is about 18 to 20 feet. Priscilla Caldwell’s is a mere 14 feet wide. The art advisor, curator, and founder of Vail Caldwell Projects had walked past the house in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn for years and admits to having been a tiny bit obsessed. With good reason: The four-story, brick house caps a row of even smaller houses in the Warren Place Mews built in the late 19th-century as workers’ housing. "There is no mews more beautiful than this one," architect Nate McBride declares.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The 7 Commandments of Decluttering, According to a Pro Organizer

It’s time. You’re finally ready to tackle that chore that you’ve been putting off for some time now: decluttering. Don’t fret, though. It doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Joey Clark, pro organizer, stylist, and owner of Kin Boutique in Philadelphia, offered Apartment Therapy 7 tips to always keep...
Home & Gardeninterestingthings.com

The Best Air Mattress That Almost Feels Like Home

A good air mattress is one of the handiest things you can have around the house. Whether you’re using it for guests who come to stay, when visiting friends, or on camping trips, a quality air mattress can give you a good night’s sleep for a reasonable price. But there are several factors that can make an air bed either perfect for your purposes or not fit your lifestyle at all.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How To Make Your House Feel Like Home

You probably need some time to make yourself at home in a new place after you move in. Once you unpack your moving boxes and stock your fridge with food, it is important to make certain changes to a space to give it that cozy, warm feeling and turn it into your dream home. Below you will find some easy ways to make your new house feel like home.
Interior Designmumsnet.com

What does your bathroom look like? Inspiration needed!

I am moving house soon and the main bathroom is has a shower cubicle and freestanding bath separate from each other. It’s a good size bathroom however it’s quite dated. Would anyone be ever so kind to post their bathroom on here for me to copy inspire myself with? Thanks!
Electronicsthespruce.com

5 Reasons Designers Are Ditching Stainless Steel Fridges for This Popular Trend

One of the super specific features that’s long been on my dream home wish list? A retro-looking refrigerator in the bright color of my choosing—because even though I’m by no means a cook and don’t spend a ton of time in the kitchen, I can’t get over how stylish and fun these types of appliances look. But if bright colors aren’t for you, that’s ok. I’ve also seen an influx of appliances that are camouflaged to match kitchen cabinets and am loving that look, too. One thing overall is abundantly clear: designers are also ready to say goodbye to stainless steel refrigerators and embrace retro or paneled options ASAP—read on to learn why!
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Herald

Seven strategies to reinvent your dining room

Whether it's a formal space for fancy feasting with relatives on holidays or a more casual area where a big table, cabinet and hutch hog most of the square footage, the dining room has outlived its usefulness for many homeowners, serving instead as a spot where dust gathers and people don't.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

10 easy tricks experts use to brighten a dark kitchen

We all yearn for a light and airy kitchen – but the reality might be quite different for you. Whether your kitchen is naturally dark due to a small window, one that faces north – or perhaps doesn't even exist – there are design tricks you can use to brighten a dark kitchen.
Interior Designretaildesignblog.net

Gaya Gelato x Karbowl

This project is a collaboration between Gaya Gelato and Karbowl, both are F&B brands in Indonesia. Located in Greenville, Jakarta, this 68 sqm area can accommodate 22 seats with gelato counter and also service area. The interior design concept is to create a modern cafe that gives warm and natural...
Detroit, MIhourdetroit.com

Redefining Modern Kitchen Design: Warm and Inviting Spaces

When designers speak of “modern kitchen design” it can sometimes conjure visions of cold, simple rooms. Spaces devoid of warmth, personality or embellishments is not the only path in creating a modern kitchen design. The design experts at E.W. Kitchens are here to show you that minimalist and modern kitchen design can be inviting, warm and even classic.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Reader's Digest

19 Ideas for Storing Clothes Without a Closet

A room without a closet may seem like a travesty to regular watchers of today’s real estate, home design, and organizing shows, but the fact is that closets in every bedroom of the home were a rarity 100-plus years ago. Back then, folks had a lot less stuff in general, and their clothing was typically stored in a trunk or armoire. So if you fell in love with the charm of an old house or are renting an apartment that dates back to the 1800s, you may need to get more creative when it comes to your clothes storage ideas.