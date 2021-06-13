Before and After: 3 Bathrooms With a Spa-Like Feeling
Designers often say their clients were looking for a “spa-like feel” when renovating their bathrooms. Spa-like luxury inspires a feeling of calm and relaxation. This can mean a space is light and airy, composed of materials that feel luxe and pleasing to the eye. Savvy designers know that balancing the layout, eliminating distracting elements and clutter, and maximizing a feeling of spaciousness are all key to achieving a spa-like sensibility. Here are three dramatic bathroom makeovers where designers made a bathroom feel like a serene getaway.www.houzz.com